Celebrity Mothers Who Welcomed Rainbow Babies After Pregnancy Loss

After the storm, there can be a rainbow.
Millions of women around the world have waged secret, silent and lengthy battles with infertility. Many have suffered IVF failures, miscarriages or other forms of pregnancy loss. Some of them, including celebrities such as Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Céline Dion, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Obama, and Shawn Johnson-East have gone public with their struggles. Inspired by other women who have done the same, they've, in turn, inspired others to share their stories as well.
Some women have spoken about their grief while deep in the painful process of trying to become first-time mothers or welcome an additional child. Others have felt more comfortable being vulnerable only after bringing home their rainbow babies.
And for many women, the traumatic stress of struggling for so long and of undergoing the horrific rollercoaster that is infertility—so many highs, so many crushing lows and countless tears—remains forever.
In honor of Mother's Day, and last weekend's Bereaved Mother's Day, here are their stories. There is hope.