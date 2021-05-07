The Office's Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Just Revealed the Identity of Jan's Sperm Donor

Weitere : "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

Attention, The Office fans: A major mystery has been solved!

For 13 years, viewers have wondered about the identity of character Jan Levinson's sperm donor—and now, they have an answer. On the latest episode of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast, the duo revealed the man was none other than tennis star Andy Roddick. And while the detail was in an original draft of the 2008 "Goodbye Toby" episode, it apparently didn't make it past the editing room.

Kinsey even recalled how Jan (Melora Hardin) told Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who she was then involved with, about the sperm donor's identity. "Jan looks to Michael like she's expecting him to be very impressed," Kinsey said on the May 5 podcast episode. "And Michael says, 'The tennis player?' And Jan says, 'Well, it's a little more than that. He's the sixth-ranked player in the world and he's won four grand slams.' And Michael says, 'That's a lot of grand slams, I guess.'"