12 Comfy Heels You'll Actually Want to Wear All Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The idea of high heels is great and all, but sometimes the discomfort just isn't worth having a fashionable moment. However, if you are a thorough shopper, you can find some heels that are comfortable and stylish. And if you don't want to search for yourself, don't worry, we have you covered. We found easy-to-wear stacked heels, stilettos, mules, sandals, and even a high heel that converts to a flat shoe. Check out our favorite finds from Anthropologie, Nordstrom, Madewell, DSW, Macys, Kohl's, Lulus, and more. Trust us, you'll want to walk a mile in these shoes.
Pashion The Sandal Whiskey Leather Block 4'
If you love Shark Tank, you probably remember Pashion. These shoes have a removable heel, which means you can convert the style from a high-heel shoe to a flat within 30 seconds, something many of us could use toward the end of a night out. In addition to the removable heel, the shoes are equipped with added Stelo arch support and some additional padding for increased comfort. There are options to choose the heel type (block or stiletto) and the height. There are six different colors to choose from.
Torgeis Yara Women's High Heel Sandals
These unique sandals are guaranteed to get you plenty of compliments and the orb-shape heel is comfortable to walk on.
Easy Street Amaze Women's High Heel Sandals
These easy-to-walk-in heels come in five cute colors. They have a supportive stacked heel, a foam midsole, and a padded footbed to provide comfort.
Jeffrey Campbell Lindsay Ankle Strap Sandal
The Jeffrey Campbell Lindsay Ankle Strap Sandals have a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and an adjustable Velcro strap at the ankle to ensure that you have the perfect fit. One Nordstrom customer said, "It was so comfortable. No breaking in needed. Love the shoe. Great purchase."
Another shared, "These shoes are incredibly well made and comfortable! I really like the fact that the ankle strap is thick like the strap that goes across the toes, and the thick heel makes for a comfortable fit. They are the perfect neutral color and look great regardless of the time of year. Lastly, the velcro straps make them super easy to put on and take off. These are hands down my favorite heels and I plan on getting them in black too!"
Sofft Maben Sandal
With the brand name "Sofft," it's just a given that these heels are going to be a dream to wear. The slingbacks have a leather lining and a plush footbed for extra cushioning at the ball of the foot, arch, and the heel. These come in pink, green, taupe, brown, and black.
Seychelles Winnie Quilted Platforms
These chunky platform sandals have quilted straps and a cushioned footbed. There are three different color choices. One Free People shopper said, "Seychelles are known to be super comfy and these don't disappoint!" Another customer praised the comfort in addition to sharing, "They definitely a keeper . Blew away some of the more expensive ones."
Jeffrey Campbell Madison Heeled Sandals
How cute are these!? The floral sandals are adorable and a joy to wear. Jeffrey Campbell heels always come through for the perfect combo of cuteness and comfort.
Aerosoles Emmex Sandal
The Aerosoles Emmex Sandals have diamond flex soles, which are designed to disperse friction away from the foot. The memory foam footbed and padded insoles provide cushion to your feet, absorbing impact with every step you take. These shoes are so versatile that you'll want one in every color.
Lulus Rowan White and Natural High Heel Sandals
Rest your feet in these cushioned insoles. The stacked block heels are easy to walk on and you won't ever have to worry about catching your balance.
Bernardo Benson Bow Slide Sandal
These shoes are so easy to slip into. They will become your new go-to. There are no inhibiting straps or buckles and the covered block heels are very stable to walk on. These bow-adorned heels are available in pink, black, grey, and navy.
Madewell The Kiera Mule Sandal
These mules are one of Madewell's best-selling items. They also come in black. These minimalist shoes have wooden heels equipped with hidden elastic panels, which means they're super easy to break in. There's also an extra layer of padding to maximize your comfort.
Lulus
You really can't beat $38. You might as well start collecting these shoes in every color (there are 10 colors and a leopard print option to choose from, by the way). The 2.5-inch block heels could not be more comfortable.
