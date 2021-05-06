Drew Sidora's Mother's Day Gift Guide Is Anything But Shady

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Drew Sidora gave The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans what they wanted during the Season 13 finale: drama. However, her fellow Housewives weren't satisfied with Drew's gift selection for the cast's Christmas exchange. Drew took the comedic route with her choices, while the other ladies made the most of the $1K spending limit. Drew submitted a wig she had previously worn, a donation to the Humane Society, and a cassette tape with a recorded telephone conversation. Although Drew shared the gift of shade with her co-stars, she's much more on-point with her Mother's Day present picks.
The Atlanta Housewife told E!, "My best advice for gift giving is to know the person's likes and dislikes, if possible, when choosing a gift. I like to pick out gifts that are a little unexpected, but a welcomed surprise. It's always nice to buy something for your mother or auntie, a gift that she wouldn't buy herself. That's the best gift of all!"
The mom of three shared, "My favorite part about celebrating Mother's Day is the universality of honoring motherhood – that is, the struggles, the sacrifices, the joys, the highs and the lows of motherhood is such a shared experience. It's a special day for women to take a bow for birthing, raising and/or mentoring another human being on this planet, and leaving an impact on another person's life. "
She added, "On a personal note, I love celebrating Mother's Day because it's so close to my birthday (May 1). So, I feel like I get a double dose of love and pampering from [husband] Ralph [Pittman] and the kids."
Check out Drew's Mother's Day gift guide below to learn more about the skincare products, candles, kitchen tools, and other presents that Drew recommends.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
"If you want your mom or auntie to be a true sleeping beauty, I suggest gifting the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. It's sooooo hydrating and you'll wake up with your skin feeling refreshed and youthful."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
"I love picking up new beauty products to experiment with and give as gifts to my friends. You can't go wrong gifting someone a little beauty, like Fenty Beauty, to enhance someone's natural features. So much Fenty Beauty to love, like the Diamond Bomb All Over Diamond Veil from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna that gives your face and body a natural glow."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"If you want your mom or auntie to have the softest and most kissable lips, I suggest picking up the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's a soothing lip mask that moisturizes overnight and helps combat dry lips, especially as the weather changes." Drew isn't the only Bravolebrity who loves this lip mask. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently recommended it as well.
Candles From Bloomingdales
"Bloomingdale's has a wonderful home section, and gifting mom or auntie with a home fragrance like Diptyque, Nest or Voluspa is a great choice."
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette Spray
"Anything from Chanel … and I do mean, anything!"
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Aromatherapeutic Lavender Laundry Products
"Since the pandemic, I don't know a person who isn't obsessed with cleaning products! I think making mom or auntie a basket filled with cleaning and laundry products is a welcomed gift! These products tend to be a little expensive; so, if you can stock up for your loved one, they will truly appreciate it."
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
"It's nice to surprise your mom or auntie with either a new fragrance or a box set of her signature scent. Although picking a perfume can be very personal, it's always satisfying to add to a person's perfume collection because it brings delight to the senses."
