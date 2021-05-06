15 Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you didn't know, Mother's Day is Sunday. If the holiday celebrating mamas everywhere slipped your mind this year, it's okay! Or maybe you have ten tabs open trying to decide what to get the mother figure in your life. Wherever you might be on your gifting journey, we're here to help!
Luckily, gift cards are a thing, and you can digitally send them to your mom. But if you're looking for something mom can physically open, we've rounded up 15 thoughtful gifts that your mom will love and appreciate. Plus, retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom and Ulta allow you to order your gifts online and pick them up at a nearby store. And as long as you hide the box or bag, mom will have no idea you just picked out her gift!
For all the time-saving gifts that will make your mom oh so happy on Mother's Day, scroll below!
Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches
Packed with 1% caffeine, licorice extract, peptides, aloe vera and hydrogel technology, these eye patches will help mom look like she didn't stay up all night worrying about you. They'll reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles and plump fine lines. And you can order them online and pick them up at an Ulta store near you if you're in a rush!
Cameo Gift Card
Does your mom love a particular actor, reality TV star or athlete? Treat them to a Cameo gift card and they can choose from thousands of celebrities on the platform to send them a personalized message. Or you can surprise mom with a message!
Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat
If your mom always complains about having cold or sore feet, treat her to this heated foot massager! With 18 rotating massager nodes and adjustable height, your mom will feel like she's at the spa even when she's working at her desk.
57Hours Gift Card
Has mom ever dreamt of rock climbing in Zion National Park or hiking in Joshua Tree or surfing in San Diego? Well, you can make their dreams come true by giving them a gift card for their next adventure! 57Hours will connect you with certified guides for outdoor adventures like hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking and more in locations all over the world.
Kosas Mini Clean Start Set: Full Face Bestseller Edition
We're obsessed with Kosas incredible range of skincare and makeup products. This set, which you can order online and pick up in-store, includes everything mom needs to achieve the perfect everyday glow like the Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm, Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant in Serene Clean, The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara and Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Dip.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic® Lite Coastal Cardigan
Barefoot dreams is the ultimate authority on all things cozy! This versatile cardigan will make mom feel cozy, calm and collected thanks to incredibly plush fabric.
Dose and Co Collagen Creamer
For the moms who love their morning coffee, treat them to Dose & Co's Dairy-Free Collagen Creamer! Each serving comes with 10 grams of Type 1-3 collagen and will add a delicious but not overpowering touch of caramel to your coffee. We're big fans of Dose & Co!
Eve Lom Rescue Mask
Bring the spa to mom with this nourishing mask featuring ingredients like kaolin clay and honey. Eve Lom's dermatologically-tested mask helps to purify, refine and improve skin texture.
Williams Sonoma Gift Card
If your mom loves to cook and experiment in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with a Williams Sonoma gift card! Now your mom can finally get that appliance or cookware set she's been eyeing.
LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks
Help mom relax and unwind with these K-Beauty sheet masks! They'll help hydrate, nourish and brighten skin, in addition to eliminating dead skin and tightening pores.
Sculpd Pottery Starter Bundle
For the crafty moms, Sculpd's Pottery Starter Bundle is a must! The kit includes all the materials, tools and guidance mom will need to create plant pots, trinket dishes, dried flower vases and more unique creations. And why not pick up an extra set for yourself, so you and mom can spend time together!
Manuka Health - MGO 400+ Manuka Honey
If your mom is into wellness and achieving optimal health, she will love and appreciate deliciously smooth and expertly crafted Manuka honey. Plus, this honey has over 3,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon!
Mejuri Gift Card
If you can't decide which Mejuri jewelry piece to get mom, we don't blame you! Give her a gift card that will allow her to pick out a beautifully crafted necklace, ring, bracelet or pair of earrings.
Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask
Give mom's skin some TLC while she sleeps with cocokind's resurfacing sleep mask! Packed with bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative, and other powerful ingredients like wild indigo extract and plant-derived beta-glucan, this magical mask will promote a youthful-looking complexion and help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and discoloration.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! Mom can use it while she's sitting in her work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!
Up next: Mother's Day Gifts for the Earth Mother.