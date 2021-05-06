Watch Peter Hermann Laugh Off "Throuple" Status With Wife Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay takes work wife to a whole new level.
The Emmy-winning Law & Order: SVU star met husband Peter Hermann on set, and while the couple have been married for over 17 years, there is another co-star turned lifelong partner that Hermann jokes his wife can't get stay from: Christopher Meloni, aka Elliott Stabler. Meloni made his highly-anticipated return to the Law & Order franchise with spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Stabler even professed his love for Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Hargitay).
So how does Hermann feel about all this? In a hilarious, exclusive interview from E! News' Daily Pop, Hermann spills all on their "throuple" situation, as host Justin Sylvester teases.
"We make it work," Hermann deadpans. "Sometimes Chris and I have some things to negotiate but we've gotten really good at communicating with each other. There's a lot of give and take. Kind of in the end all three of us are really happy."
Hermann of course is more focused on the final season of his hit Paramount+ series Younger. "I'll miss telling the stories for sure, but I'll miss the people," Hermann gushes. "We were extremely lucky with the cast. We couldn't love each other more."
The hotly-debated love triangle between Hermann's Charles, Liza (Sutton Foster) and Josh (Nico Tortorella) is finally coming to a close—and Hermann has plenty of thoughts on whom Liza should pick.
"I think that the extraordinary thing about the writing on the show is you really get the sense that she picks herself first. She doesn't need a relationship or a man to fulfill her," Hermann reveals. "She picks herself."
Yet his bias eventually comes out: "My non-diplomatic answer is, I would pick me!"
Check out the adorable clip for more details on Younger teasers and Hermann's quarantine grooming tips (thankfully his self-proclaimed Duck Dynasty-esque beard has been trimmed!) plus his daughter Amaya cutting his hair.
Younger season seven continues on Paramount+ and Hulu.