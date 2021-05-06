Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Vaccine Equity in Honor of Son Archie's Birthday

Weitere : Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

While celebrating son Archie Harrison's birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also hoping to help those most in need.

As royal fans may know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy turns 2 on May 6, and in honor of Archie, the couple is calling for effective change and even distribution when it comes to administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement issued from their Archewell Foundation, the pair expressed gratitude for the public's ongoing kindness and charity, especially when it came to their son Archie.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," the statement read. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it the most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

This year, in the toddler's honor, the couple is asking for support specifically towards increasing access to more vaccines worldwide, especially in under-developed countries.