Check Out the Adorable and "Kind" Charity T-Shirt Benefitting Red Nose Day 2021

NBC's seventh annual Red Nose Day marks a monumental anniversary in the efforts to end childhood poverty. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, fans and A-listers alike will virtually come together for a night of music, comedy and fun to support kids in underserved communities. Over the past year, hunger and poverty levels in the United States have reached record highs amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Red Nose Day comes at a crucial moment in this country's time of need.
In addition to getting a digital red nose, fans can support Red Nose Day and Comic Relief US (the organization behind the annual benefit) by purchasing a special limited edition T-shirt featuring a reimagined custom cover of Charlie Mackesy's New York Times bestselling book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the new unisex tees showing a young boy and his Red-Nosed pal, the mole, sitting in a tree. "What do you want to be when you grow up?" the mole asks.
"Kind," replies the boy. A second shirt is also available that reads, "What do you want to be when you grow up? 'Kind,' said the Girl."
The top is available in sizes S through XXL for $25 on rednosedayshop.org starting today. Net proceeds of every shirt sold will be donated to Red Nose Day.
"The pandemic is causing so much pain and worry for many, but it moves and amazes me that people can still find the strength and kindness to look after each other," Mackesy said in an exclusive statement to E!. "I hope we can remember the small acts of kindness that have brought us much hope. Many people need us right now, so I hope the Red Nose Day t-shirt helps to raise the funds to make a difference."
Mackesy was the on-set sketch artist for Richard Curtis' classic holiday film Love Actually starring Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley. The cast of Love Actually came together for a special "sequel" in honor of Red Nose Day in December 2020.
"The inspiring message featured on this shirt beautifully captures the spirit of kindness that is at the very heart of Red Nose Day," Comic Relief CEO Alison Moore added. "We are proud to have this shirt representing Red Nose Day, and grateful to the enormously talented Charlie Mackesy for supporting our critical work with his special designs."
Last year's Red Nose Day 2020 was hosted by This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley. Past celebrity guests have included Adam Scott, Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller and Jack Black. We can't wait to see this year's set of fan favorite A-listers!
Since 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $240 million to benefit an estimated 25 million children around the world. NBC partners with Walgreens, Mars and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide food, shelter and medical care for kids on a global scale. Join us for charitable fun this May.
Red Nose Day premieres on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
