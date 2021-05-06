Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are shining some lights on their baby boy's name.
The moniker was listed in the birth announcement section of The Times on May 6 and was revealed to be Arthur Ever Winter Jopling. The newspaper confirmed the singer, whose full name is Elena Goulding, and the art dealer welcomed their firstborn on April 29. Caspar posted a picture of the publication to Instagram and gave a little shout-out to his son by writing, "ps hi A.E.W.J."
The proud papa announced the little one's arrival on May 2. "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :)," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Extremely grateful."
Caspar also asked fans of the Grammy-nominated artist to respect this time as they begin their new life as a family of three. "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job," he continued. "But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x."
Ellie announced the pregnancy in a February interview with Vogue. During the conversation, the "Love Me Like You Do" star said the couple found out they were expecting a little one while enjoying a getaway to celebrate one year of marriage. Ellie and Caspar tied the knot in August 2019.
"It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," she told the magazine. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."
She also discussed some of the challenging sides of pregnancy. "The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before," Ellie continued. "I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It's not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."
And it looks like Ellie turned to a few of her famous friends for advice, too, including Princess Eugenie, who welcomed son August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February.
"She's been a great friend throughout this," she told The Telegraph in March. "We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride. Katy [Perry] has been great too, and my manager has gone through her pregnancy with me, along with both our families and friends from home who have had babies. It just brings everyone closer together."
According to the newspaper, Ellie is planning on heading on tour in October and said "the baby will come too."
"I'm excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work," she told Vogue. "I can't wait to go back on tour. I've been in the studio most days, [and] I'm excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience."