Will Smith Shares Rare Photo With His Twin Siblings to Celebrate Their 50th Birthday

Will Smith took to Instagram to give his twin siblings a birthday shoutout. Scroll on for more details on the birthday magic and to see the family photo.

Mai 06, 2021
Will SmithGeburtstagPromis
Weitere: Will Smith Partnering With YouTube to Ditch Dad Bod

Double the birthday fun!
 
Will Smith took to Instagram on May 5 to give a sweet birthday shoutout to his younger twin siblings, Ellen Smith and Harry Smith. In the rare family photo posted of himself posing with his siblings, the Bad Boys actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Jokas!"
 
He captioned the post, "My little brother and sister are 50 today! Damn."
 
Younger brother Harry took to his Instagram as well to thank his brother Will for surprising him while out on a yacht in Dubai. He captioned the post, "A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most."
 
"I am so blessed to have reach this milestone," he continued. "I'm super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year. I'm committed to expressing my appreciation for the blessed existence I'm living and will be saying ‘YES' to adventure and enchantment!!! Let me know where y'all at and I'm coming."

Harry also showed family love to sister-in-law Jada Pinkett-Smith in his caption, writing, "@jadapinkettsmith words cannot describe my feelings for you."

Younger twin sister Ellen also posted her separate birthday festivities on Instagram and tagged her famous older brother in her post, which included showing multiple floral arrangements and a birthday cake, complete with a "50 and Fabolous" topper.

She also let Instagram in on the behind-the-scenes birthday fun, posting herself while getting her makeup done with the caption, "Twinship Day."

Looks like the birthday celebrations were fit for both a fresh prince and princess!

