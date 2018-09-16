Carrie Underwood Reveals She Had 3 Past Miscarriages Before Current Pregnancy

Weitere : Carrie Underwood Reveals She Had 3 Miscarriages in Past 2 Years

Carrie Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, says in a new interview she had three miscarriages over the past two years.

The 35-year-old country star revealed in August that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting a baby who will join big brother Isaiah, 3. In April, Underwood released her her single Cry Pretty, the title track of her new album. She told CBS Sunday Morning that the song "speaks to a lot of things that have happened in this past year."

"Here we go. Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out...Yeah. It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out."