See Scrubs Stars & More Beloved TV Casts Get Back Together in Reunion Road Trip First Look

It's time for a throwback!
Fan favorite stars from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Scrubs, All My Children and A Different World are getting back together to relive the old times on E!'s Reunion Road Trip.
In this newly released trailer at the four-part special event series, Donald Faison, Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke reunite for the 20th anniversary of the Scrubs premiere, while the cast of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy come together again since the reality show concluded in 2007. Carson Kressley is even ready to pop bottles in honor of their reunion!
The ensemble cast of All My Children debate who shot the fictional JR Chandler and tease which co-stars have been slapped the most onscreen. Fans can also look forward to the A Different World gang being back together onscreen to chat about their groundbreaking series.
Yet as the teaser trailer promises, Reunion Road Trip isn't the typical reunion series.
Instead, these stars will fully step back in time. The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is sent out on makeover missions and Cree Summer is ready to get back into step (literally) with the Different World theme song.
Seems like we're all in for a wild ride with these returning stars!
Scroll down for more info on each episode of Reunion Road Trip before the premiere on June 10 on E!.
Reunion Road Trip: With All of My Children – Premieres Thursday, June 10 at 9 p.m.
Fan favorites Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison and Jacob Young come together at an exclusive Hollywood mansion to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary with surprise visits from former cast members Susan Lucci, Alicia Minshew, Debbi Morgan, Kelly Ripa and Darnell Williams. As one of the most unforgettable soap operas of all time, the group dishes on the show's origins, off-camera romances and series cliffhanger that always left fans wanting more.
Reunion Road Trip: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy – Premieres Thursday, June 17 at 9 p.m.
The Original Fab Five, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez reassemble in Los Angeles as they makeover Jai for his 40th birthday. As the group works their magic, they think back to their most heartfelt, meaningful makeovers and the impact on the LGBTQ community then and now.
Reunion Road Trip: It's A Different World – Premieres Thursday, June 24 at 9 p.m.
For a very special college homecoming, alumni Sinbad and Kadeem Hardison invite Darryl M. Bell, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis and Cree Summer for an intimate, sit-down discussion to look back on the sitcom's overall success and long-lasting cultural impact on generations by tackling a range of substantive issues and giving a voice to the Black community. They are joined by the show's director and executive producer Debbie Allen and executive producer Susan Fales-Hill.
Reunion Road Trip: Back in Scrubs – Premieres Thursday, July 1 at 9 p.m.
Cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison reconvene as they go on a quest to track down Rowdy, the show's treasured taxidermied dog. Along the way, they reminisce on their time on the groundbreaking sitcom, spill their juiciest behind-the-scenes stories and are surprised by a few of their favorite co-stars, Robert Maschio and Judy Reyes.