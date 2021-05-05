Fact-Checking That Young Beyoncé Cameo in Selena: The Series

Weitere : Christian Serratos Says Playing Selena Quintanilla Is a Dream

Was there truly a star-crossing of two of the most influential singers in history—a young, pre-fame Beyoncé meeting superstar Selena Quintanilla—at a Texas mall?

Yes, that unbelievable moment in time really did happen!

In the sixth episode of part two of Selena: The Series, the unexpected moment is reenacted for audiences who may not have been privy to the brief encounter.

And according to an interview the "Formation" singer did with MTV Tr3s in 2007, the meeting went by quickly since Beyoncé hadn't quite made it to star status just yet.

"I did actually meet Selena in the Galleria mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity," she shared. "I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving."

In the scene, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson and younger sister Solange Knowles make appearances as well (although neither have confirmed the meeting independently just yet.)

The much-buzzed-about Netlfix series follows Tejano superstar Selena as she ascends within her music career and focuses on both her professional and personal life before her tragic passing at 23 in March 1995.