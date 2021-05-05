Rebel Wilson Reveals the Perfect Way Paul Feig Celebrated Bridesmaids' 10-Year Anniversary

Weitere : Rebel Wilson Confirms She's Single

We can't believe it's been almost ten years since Rebel Wilson showed us what a "Mexican worm" tattoo looked like.



The actress took to her Instagram Story on May 4 to share the gift director Paul Feig gave the cast in honor of the film's anniversary, writing, "Thank you @paulfeig you classy gentleman! Can't believe it's been 10 years since BRIDESMAIDS."



In the video, Rebel shows off a class ring with "BRIDESMAIDS" engraved around a purple stone (possibly a nod to the color of the bridal party dresses worn at the end of the movie.)



On one side, the ring simply read "Wilson," while on the other, the words "Hold On" are etched on top of "Ten-Year Anniversary" and "2021" to complete the markings.



And, to top it off, while Rebel twirls the ring in the clip—in the ultimate nostalgic moment—she also adds the song "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips, which the group infamously performed during the film's ending.