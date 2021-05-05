Girls5eva Reveal Their Hilarious Comeback Plan in Sneak Peek

Ready for their comeback.

In this exclusive sneak peek ahead of Thursday, May 6's premiere of Girls5eva on Peacock, the ladies—including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell—brace themselves for a potential comeback. For those who may not know, the upcoming comedy by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and Meredith Scardino follows a one-hit-wonder girl group who decide to reunite after they're sampled by a young rapper.

And, in the new clip above, it appears to be Wickie (Goldsberry) who is encouraging the reunion. "Now look, I know the business," she informs her former bandmates. "It's all about capitalizing on heat. And, right now, Girls5eva has a little heat."

Backing up Wickie's sentiment, Dawn (Bareilles) reveals they were even featured in a clickbait ad online. "True," she shares. "I saw a new clickbait ad that said you won't believe which one of us is Haley Joel Osment now."