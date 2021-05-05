Girls5eva Reveal Their Hilarious Comeback Plan in Sneak Peek

Ready for their comeback.
In this exclusive sneak peek ahead of Thursday, May 6's premiere of Girls5eva on Peacock, the ladies—including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell—brace themselves for a potential comeback. For those who may not know, the upcoming comedy by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and Meredith Scardino follows a one-hit-wonder girl group who decide to reunite after they're sampled by a young rapper.
And, in the new clip above, it appears to be Wickie (Goldsberry) who is encouraging the reunion. "Now look, I know the business," she informs her former bandmates. "It's all about capitalizing on heat. And, right now, Girls5eva has a little heat."
Backing up Wickie's sentiment, Dawn (Bareilles) reveals they were even featured in a clickbait ad online. "True," she shares. "I saw a new clickbait ad that said you won't believe which one of us is Haley Joel Osment now."
While the others seem impressed with this update, Wickie reminds them that they can use this attention to take the once promising girl group to the next level. She declares, "We have to turn that heat into a fire that shoots us to the stage."
Rather than use the nearby chalkboard, the once diva writes out their mission with a Sharpie: "Jingle Ball."
"Oh my god! Yes," Summer (Philipps) responds. "The greatest concert in the world."
While Wickie and Summer are excited by the idea of performing at Jingle Ball, Dawn reminds her peers that they "bumped us in 2001."
"It's not just a concert," Wickie states. "It is a coronation. It is how we will know that we have truly arrived."
Jumping onboard with the plan, Gloria (Pell) reminds Dawn that the 2001 Jingle Ball launched megastars. Meaning, they could've been megastars.
"Look who played the year that we got bumped," she remarks. "Pink, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z. All not dentists now."
Very true! Watch the fun scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above.
Girls5eva premieres Thursday, May 6 on Peacock. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)