Jodie Turner-Smith Met Husband Joshua Jackson With the Help of This NSFW T-Shirt

While a hoodie is usually the telltale trademark of a budding romance—in this case, a rare T-shirt was the item that may have sealed this couple's fate.
During the May 4 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, actress Jodie-Turner Smith discussed everything from career to family life, including one epic detail about how her relationship with husband Joshua Jackson began.
The actress admitted, "So when I first met my husband, it was kind of—we had a one-night stand." She joked, "We're in a two, three-year one night stand now."
The 34-year-old star kicked off her story when she revealed the moment the two first met while out at a party.
"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that," she said candidly. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called Sorry to Bother You and [actress] Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.'"
And that is the exact same T-shirt the Queen & Slim star was wearing when she first caught her now-husband's eye.
"And so he shouts across the room, 'Detroit!'" she described. "He comes over and... does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night— he just basically followed me around the party."
The Hollywood couple began dating in October 2018 and tied the knot in December 2019. A few months later, in April 2020, they welcomed their first child, daughter Janie Jackson.
Now, after her first year as a new mom, hear why the actress considered herself lucky to have a baby during the coronavirus pandemic in the video above!
