Josh Duggar Requests to Be Released on Bond in Child Pornography Case

Josh Duggar is asking to be released on bail following his arrest on April 29.

On Tuesday, May 4, the former TLC star's legal representatives submitted a request for Josh to be released on bail under a "combination of conditions," according to court documents obtained by E! News. The documents read, "Duggar is requesting that this court permit him to return home to his immediate family during the pendency of this case," adding that his wife, Anna Duggar, is pregnant and at home with their six children.

In a previous court hearing, held virtually on Friday, April 30, a judge proposed Josh live with a third-party custodian if he is granted release. The judge also stated that Josh is not allowed to reside in the same residence as minor children.

Josh's attorney rejected this notion, writing in the opposition that the former reality star "continued to reside with his wife and raise his six children" in Arkansas, even after the authorities raided his former workplace.

Moreover, Josh gave investigators his "unfettered cooperation" throughout their investigation, according to the documents.