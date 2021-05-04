The Voice's RaeLynn Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Josh Davis

Weitere : RaeLynn Dishes at 2017 ACM Awards

It's about to be a year to remember for RaeLynn.

While celebrating her 27th birthday on Tuesday, May 4, the country singer had some even bigger news to share with her fans and followers. As it turns out, The Voice alum is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with husband Josh Davis.

"Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I'm 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL," RaeLynn confirmed on Instagram. "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY."

She continued, "We already have so much love for this little flower child. I can't wait to be her Momma and to watch Josh be her Dad."

Soon after her announcement, many close friends in the country music industry immediately expressed their excitement online. "The angels!!!" Brittany Aldean wrote in the comments section. "Sooooo excited for y'all." Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and Danielle Bradbery were just some of the many singers who also sent well wishes.

While Raelynn originally thought she was going to have a boy, she was reminded that her debut song was called "God Made Girls," making the moment even more special.