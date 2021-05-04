Teen Wolf's Arden Cho Opens Up About Being a Hate Crime Survivor

Arden Cho is proud to be a Korean-American woman changing the face of Hollywood—and she's using her platform to Stop Asian Hate.

The Teen Wolf star exclusively opened up about what originally drew her to acting during E! News' AAPI Heritage Month Ones to Watch video series this month.

"I think there's always been a challenge of how Asians have been represented in media. Asian women have always been sort of a prize or a trophy or a sexual desire," Cho explained. "One of the things I hoped for and really wanted was I didn't have to be the Sexy Girl No. 1 or Massage Girl No. 2, or some sort of a sexual object because the whole reason of pursuing entertainment for me was I just wanted to be a part of, hopefully, representation."

Cho, also a former series regular on Chicago Med, rarely saw Asian-Americans onscreen growing up. She cited actresses Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh and Kristin Kreuk among her few childhood inspirations: "I hopefully wanted to be part of that change if I could," Cho continued.