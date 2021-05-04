Jana Kramer Has a "Single Dinner" Night Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is experiencing a new normal after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin.
The One Tree Hill alum, who announced her breakup from her husband of six years in late April, took to Instagram Story on May 3 to share a glimpse inside of her "single dinner" night at home. In the social media video, Jana let out a sigh as she told her 2 million followers that she was eating frozen chicken. Then, attempting to make light of the situation, the 37-year-old singer captioned the post, "At some point ya just gotta laugh."
Hours before her solo meal, Jana returned to her Whine Down podcast for the first time since her split. "So sorry for everyone listening right now—this is not easy," Jana said as she held back tears. "For those of you that haven't seen the news, I filed for divorce a few weeks ago, and it has not been easy, I'll say that. And honestly, I don't even know if I want to do the show anymore. I'm being completely honest."
Jana, who accused her ex of adultery in her divorce filing, went on to share how she's feeling after making the decision to end her marriage.
"I didn't want this, at the end of the day," the mom of two noted. "I think where I'm at is, I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I've let people down. We've come on here, and we've fought, and we fought for it. The words that were spoken, they were honest from me, is what I'll say."
On April 21, Jana took to social media to officially announce the couple's split. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"