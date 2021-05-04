Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look After Gaining 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks

Weitere : Mark Wahlberg Says Dr. Oz Was Not Prepared for His Intense Workout

Mark Wahlberg's legendary abs have temporarily departed.

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated star of The Departed took to Instagram on Monday, May 3 to share photos of himself as he shoots his new film, Stu. The post featured a glimpse at his muscular physique from three weeks ago while wearing boxing shorts, side-by-side with his current look after gaining 20 pounds.

"From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now," Mark wrote. He then sent a message to his chef, Lawrence Duran, by adding, "Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

The body transformation led to plenty of responses, including one from the star's wife, Rhea. "And it looks just as hot in person baby [heart emoji]," she commented.

Mario Lopez posted, "Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie!" Meanwhile, Baywatch alum Gena Lee Nolin wrote, "Goes to show us all - we are what we eat! The effort in moving and eating healthy!"

Two days prior, Mark had shared footage of himself in a gym, where he lifted up his shirt and pushed out his growing belly. "Kenny's down 50 and I'm up about 20," Mark wrote about his gym partner. "Inspired to be better! I'm going up another 20. Yes it's for a role."