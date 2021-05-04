The Best Star Wars Day Deals for May the 4th

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The only thing we love more than Baby Yoda? Sales!
As you probably already know today is May the 4th aka the yearly celebration of all things Star Wars. In honor of the beloved franchise, there's some awesome deals to be had today.
Below we've rounded up all the ways you can save like a Jedi today!
Otterbox
Deck out your mobile devices in true Star Wars fashion! Otterbox is offering 15% off Star Wars Products today.
PopSockets
Now that you have a chic phone case, you need a PopSocket featuring your fave Star Wars characters like Baby Yoda eating a cookie. How cute! PopSockets will be running a 20% off promo on all Star Wars designs on May 4th, no code needed.
Hana Andersson
The force is definitely strong with your young ones, so give them an equally powerful (and cute) wardrobe. Today, Hana Andersson is offering 20% off all Star Wars products.
Into the Dark by Claudia Gray
Now through 5/7, score the kindle version of New York Times Bestselling Young Adult novel Into the Dark by Claudia Gray for only .99 cents, this week only. Offer only valid in the USA.
Citizen Watches
In honor of this special day, Citizen Watches is offering an additional 10% off their Star Wars Collection when you use code MAYTHE4TH10.
Society6
Spruce up your space station (or house) with some new Star Wars art. Society6 is offering up to 40% on Star Wars wall art today only.
Amazon
Score $27.93 off the Fire TV Stick 4K with the Star War The Mandalorian remote cover (2nd Gen)and the Echo Dot 3rd Gen with The Child Echo Dot Stand (3rd Gen). Additionally, today through 5/8, score $2 off the Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover 2nd & 3rd Gen. And through the end of the month, try asking, "Alexa, use the Force" and she'll respond with fun interactions from a galaxy far, far, away!
