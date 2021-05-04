Watch Ben Affleck's Bold Response After This Woman Allegedly Rejected Him on a Dating App

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite After A-Rod Split

Not another gone girl!

All eyes are on Ben Affleck's love life after he was seen hanging out at Jennifer Lopez's house on Friday, April 30. Though a source told E! News that the ex-fiancés are just friends, that didn't stop one TikTok user from reminiscing on a time she herself almost hooked up with the Justice League actor.

User Nivine Jay posted a hilarious video on Monday, May 3, explaining that they met on the elite celebrity dating app Raya—but she thought he was a catfish.

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram," she wrote, along with four skull emojis. She added the viral song "Waking Up in the Morning" by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice over the clip.

Nivine, who played a sorority girl in Neighbors and is the author of the love story Cry Baby, then inserted the selfie video that Ben allegedly sent her after she rejected him.