Lily JamesKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson Just Created the Perfect Bags for Mom

Dancing With the Stars pro and new mom Witney Carson teamed up with JuJuBe for a new collaboration just in time for Mother's Day.

von Cathy Campo Mai 04, 2021 16:00Tags
Life/StyleShoppingMother's DayPromisShop With E!Daily DealsShop Mother's DayCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm, Witney Carson for JuJuBeWitney Carson for JuJuBe

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but handbags are definitely a mom's best friend.

Whether you're in need of a some diapers, a tissue or a snack, mom carries the weight of the world on her back—literally—so that you're never unprepared.

New mom and Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is familiar with this feeling. As she explained to E! News, "With our busy lives, my diaper bag was key to a successful day."

With that in mind, the star recently partnered with JuJuBe to create the perfect diaper bags. They're not only large and functional, but they're also visually appealing, since moms shouldn't have to compromise. "The Beyond collection covers all bases with a compartment for absolutely anything and everything without being overwhelming," Witney shared. "We really thought of everything. It's thoughtful and organized, but aesthetically beautiful just like all moms!" 

All three bags are made with vegan leather and are available in Witney's favorite color, a deep brown. Keep scrolling to see just how fab they are—especially for Mother's Day.

lesen
18 Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their Mother's Day Gift Picks

Million Pockets Deluxe Backpack

There's a spot for everything in this luxurious backpack, which features a whopping 25 pockets! "Whether we were traveling, grocery shopping, going to the mall or just headed over to my parents house, we needed functionality," Whitney told E! News. "Once you try it, you'll never go back to another diaper bag!" 

$180
JuJuBe

24-7 Tote With Removable After-Hours Clutch

Who doesn't love a good two-in-one? This tote is the perfect mom bag by day, and the perfect going out bag by night—just remove the clutch! 

$160
JuJuBe

Top Stories

1

Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look After Gaining 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks

2
EXKLUSIV

Chelsea Houska Shares Look Inside Her Reality After Teen Mom

3

Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Getting Turned Away at IHOP

Day 2 Night Crossbody

This small yet organized clutch is perfect for carrying your diapering essentials. "With these bags, it makes finding what you need so easy," Witney told E! News.

$100
JuJuBe

Still shopping? Check out the best luxe Mother's Day gifts or gift ideas for every type of mom.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

Top Stories

1

Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look After Gaining 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks

2
EXKLUSIV

Chelsea Houska Shares Look Inside Her Reality After Teen Mom

3

Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Getting Turned Away at IHOP

4

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady's "Shirtless" Book Mention

5

See Lily James as Pamela Anderson in First Photo From Hulu Series