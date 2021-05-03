Kylie Jenner Flies Across the Country for Special Night Out With Travis Scott

Weitere : Kylie Jenner Shares Pics of Travis Scott & Stormi For His Birthday

Travis Scott's birthday celebrations aren't over just yet.

While his special day may have officially landed on April 30, the rapper kept the party going over the weekend while he was in Miami with Kylie Jenner.

According to a source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis had an eventful evening out that kicked off with dinner.

"The night started with dinner at Komodo, where Kylie and Travis were seen walking through the restaurant together with their security detail," a source shared. "The two dined and drank at an exclusive birds nest table in the outdoor garden where she was wearing a multi-colored rainbow dress."

In fact, Kylie showcased the look on Instagram when she posed in front of her ride for the evening. "Blurry nights," she captioned the photo while wearing heels and carrying a small pink clutch. Later on in the night, Kylie had an outfit change and headed to LIV's epic LIV ON SUNDAY party at the Fontainebleau where Travis performed for his birthday.