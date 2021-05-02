Princess Charlotte Turns 6: All About Her Cute Birthday Fashion Look

Weitere : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

Royally adorable!

Princess Charlotte is officially the cutest birthday girl, as she turned 6 on Sunday, May 2. While it's unknown how the mini royal will celebrate her special day, her parents—Prince William and Kate Middleton— kicked things off by sharing a precious new portrait of their daughter.

In the sweet snapshot, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge (no less!), Princess Charlotte flashed a huge smile and posed at their family country home of Anmer Hall, Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk.

To mark the special occasion, the little one wore a charming collared blue dress with a pink floral pattern by Rachel Riley. The birthday girl's outfit featured darling details, like dainty pink front buttons, puffed sleeves and ric rac trimming.

According to eagle-eyed royal fans, Princess Charlotte wore this same style of dress, but in a blush-colored version back in 2019 when she and her loved ones visited the Chelsea flower show garden.