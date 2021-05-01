See the Adorable Way the Royals Are Celebrating Princess Charlotte’s 6th Birthday

Weitere : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

It's a picture fit for a princess.

On Saturday, May 1, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte in honor of the young royal's sixth birthday. In the photo, Charlotte—who is now the spitting image of Kate!—smiled big for the camera while sporting a floral blue and pink dress. The sweet photo was taken by Charlotte's mom Kate at the family's country home of Anmer Hall, Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk.

This wasn't the only time this week that Prince William and Kate celebrated their family. The duo, who married in a televised wedding in 2011, celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sweet video that featured the couple and their three children. Prince William and Kate are also parents to Prince George, 7 and Prince Louis, 3.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the royals wrote in the caption of the video, which they shared on Instagram. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."