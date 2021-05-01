Steel Magnolias and Moonstruck Star Olympia Dukakis Dead at 89

Actress Olympia Dukakis has died. She was 89.
The star's sister Apollo Dukakis confirmed the news in a May 1 Facebook post. "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City," she wrote on the social media platform. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [late husband Louis Zorich]."
Allison Levy, her agent, also confirmed Olympia's death to NBC News.
Olympia, who married the Fiddler on the Roof actor in 1962, began her film and TV career in the '60s. She took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress as well as the Golden Globe for her 1987 role in Moonstruck, opposite Cher and Nicolas Cage.
Other notable films include Steel Magnolias, Look Who's Talking, Mighty Aphrodite and Mr. Holland's Opus. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the TV films Sinatra, in which she portrayed Frank Sinatra's mother Dolly. The actress also received much acclaim for her performance in the miniseries Tales of the City and its follow up, More Tales of the City.
In 2003, Olympia wrote the book Ask Me Again Tomorrow, which detailed her personal and professional life. She was the subject of the 2018 documentary Olympia. Directed by Harry Mavromichalis, the film chronicles the star's career and the ways in which she carved her own path in the industry, which includes her opening her own theater company in Montclair, New Jersey.
The Academy shared a message about Olympia's passing to Twitter, writing, "Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in 'Steel Magnolias' 'Tales of the City"' and 'Moonstruck,' for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed."
Stars also paid tribute to Olympia on Twitter.
Star Trek alum George Takei wrote, "Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia."
Actress Betty Buckley wrote, "So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person."
Comedian Titus shared, "Some movies you watch because of an actor in it. You don't need to know what it's about, what genre, you just know, because that actor is in it, it's going to be good. Olympia Dukakis was one of those actors, RIP."