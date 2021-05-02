Goop's Celeb-Loved Vibrator Is Back in Stock!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the mood for some self-love? Gwyneth Paltrow has you covered.

The actress's lifestyle and wellness brand Goop just restocked their Double-Sided Wand Vibrator, which sold out in less than 24 hours when it first launched in February. After testing a bunch of vibrators over the years, the Goop team designed one of the chicest, most versatile vibrators on the market to help you on your sexual exploration journey.

The Double-Sided Wand Vibrator offers a slim end for targeted stimulation and a wonder-ball end that provides deep, rumbly vibrations for external stimulation. Although you can use this sophisticated sex toy with a partner, you're going to want all 64 vibrational settings for yourself!