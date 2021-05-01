Why Queen Elizabeth Told The Royal Family to "Leave" After Prince Philip's Funeral

Mike Tindall is sharing new details about Prince Philip's funeral.
On Friday, April 30, the former rugby player spoke to Good Morning Britain about how the royal family is coping with the Duke of Edinburgh's death, revealing that Queen Elizabeth II is keeping her head held high after saying goodbye to the love of her life.
"Even after the funeral it was sort of 'you all need to leave,' and so you didn't even get to have that supportive side afterwards," he explained.
Mike, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, added in a separate interview with BBC Breakfast, "That is what was allowed, that's what the law and the rules state and so that's what happened."
He said that the Queen's ability to maintain her composure as she sat alone during the funeral proved how "amazing" she is.
Though Prince Philip's services didn't include the traditional wake because of restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, he said to BBC Breakfast, "It was tough, but the funeral was done so well. I think he would have been happier about the way it happened."
He previously described how the funeral was "eerie."
"It's been a difficult ten days," Mike recently said on an episode of his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing, and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day. [It was] how he would have liked it, if that makes sense whatsoever. No fuss, get on with it."
The royal family has since resumed their duties, with the Queen already attending engagements despite being in a period of mourning. On Tuesday, April 13, the Queen held a retirement ceremony for former Lord Chamberlain, Earl William Peel, the most senior member of the royal household staff.
Queen Elizabeth has also released a statement thanking people for their kind words as she adjusts to her new normal. On her 95th birthday, she wrote, "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."
"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," she continued. "We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."
According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the Queen was additionally comforted by her family, including Prince Harry, who met with her on his trip across the pond.