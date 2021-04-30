Cassie Randolph and Rumored Boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt Spend Time With Her Family

Weitere : Cassie Randolph Breaks Her Silence on Ex Colton Underwood...Sort Of

Weeks after her Bachelor star ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood came out as gay, Cassie Randolph is moving on.

According to a source for E! News, Cassie's new romance with rumored boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt is "going well." The two were spotted this week at the Shorebreak Hotel in Huntington Beach, where they spent time with Cassie's family, including her sister Michelle and Michelle's boyfriend, Runaways actor Gregg Sulkin.

"Cassie and Brighton have been seeing each other since the beginning of the year," the insider close to Cassie explains. "They recently have become more serious and are dating. Cassie has been really focusing on her school and work transition this year and Brighton has been a huge support system for her."

Brighton is also helping Cassie move on after last year's dramatic breakup with Colton. Last September, Cassie filed a restraining order against her ex, as well as accused him of stalking her and putting a tracking device on her car. Two months later, she dropped the restraining order.