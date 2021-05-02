14 Coloring Books for the Pop Culture-Obsessed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sure a face mask or an essential oil diffuser can help you relax and unwind, but have you ever tried coloring to keep stress at bay?

Coloring books are a great way to unplug and cultivate your creativity, in addition to letting your inner child come out to play. And coloring books have come a long way since you were a kiddo! Whether you're still grieving the end of WandaVision, quote Schitt's Creek on a daily basis, or perhaps you're a die-hard Grey's Anatomy fan, there's a coloring book for your pop culture obsessions. Not to mention, they make great gifts!

Our favorite? This coloring book allows you to color in Kanye West's most infamous tweets.

See below for our 13 other pop culture coloring book recommendations!