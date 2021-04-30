Duchess Camilla's Son Weighs in On Whether She'll Be Called "Queen"

Weitere : Prince Charles Is Still Ready for the Throne at Age 70

With plenty of eyes on The Crown—it does pose for an interesting question.



In an interview with UK's The Times, Tom Parker Bowles (son of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her ex, Andrew Parker Bowles) sat down to discuss whether he believed his mom would eventually be called "Queen." At the same time, the food writer was coy when it came to other Royal family matters.



"I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen," Tom shared. "That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure but I honestly don't know if that's true."



Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, recently celebrated her 95th birthday, and even released a statement to commemorate the big day. Tragically, however, the milestone came just days after the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



Since Prince Charles is the eldest out the four children the couple shared (including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward), he would be presumed next in line for the throne. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been married since April 2005.