Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty After Being Formally Charged in Arkansas Court

Weitere : Josh Duggar Arrested by Federal Agents in Arkansas

Josh Duggar's latest legal situation is just beginning.

On Friday, April 30, an arraignment of the 33-year-old reality star was conducted via Zoom in federal court, Western District of Arkansas.

Although the two charges brought against Duggar were not read, per the request of his attorneys, he pleaded not guilty on both counts. Duggar is expected to remain in custody pending an upcoming court date on May 5. One stipulation the judge requested is for Duggar to have a third-party custodian, should he be released on bond. Also, the residence where he would stay must be devoid of minor children.

On April 29, federal agents arrested the former 19 Kids and Counting star, and U.S. Marshals placed him in custody at the Washington County Detention Center, according to legal records obtained by E! News. No bail was set at the time. The FBI had no comment to E! News following the arrest.

But according to an indictment obtained by E! News, the grand jury charged Josh with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in 2019. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.

"We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorney said in a statement to E! News. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom—and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

The Duggar family also released a statement that read, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Josh, who is expecting his seventh baby with his wife Anna Duggar, has faced criminal accusations in the past but has never been charged before.