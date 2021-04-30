Josh DuggarKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

See Melissa McCarthy Break Down in Tears After Watching Million Dollar Baby for the First Time

Melissa McCarthy shared her reaction to watching the movie for the first time and it’s something you simply have to see. Scroll on for more details.

von Kisha Forde Apr 30, 2021 16:41Tags
FilmHilary SwankMorgan FreemanMelissa McCarthyPromis
Weitere: Melissa McCarthy Admits Women Take Back Their Power in "The Kitchen"

If we had a dollar for every tear Melissa McCarthy seemed to shed during her first viewing of Million Dollar Baby, we'd have—well, you guessed it.
 
The Bridesmaids actress shared, as she put it, her "eloquent and intellectual review" of the 2005 Oscar-winning film on Instagram April 30.

"I just thought it was gonna be a boxing movie and it wasn't," she explained between sobs and peals of laughter. As for her take on actress Hilary Swank's Academy Award performance?
 
"Oh my god, she (Hilary) was perfect," Melissa declared.
 
Which, duh. Million Dollar Baby told the story of Hilary's Margaret Fitzgerald, played by Swank, an amateur boxer on the quest to becoming a professional. We won't spoil the ending—but as Melissa proved—it's a tearjerker. And along with the Best Actress trophy for Hilary and a Best Picture win, the drama also earned Morgan Freeman (Hilary's training coach) a Best Supporting Actor victory.

foto
Melissa McCarthy's Best Roles

Since Melissa heads up some of our favorite films including The Heat and Tammy, her opinion comes highly qualified. Her latest flick guaranteed to garner some laughs? The Netflix superhero comedy, Thunder Force, which has her starring alongside Octavia Spencer and performing her own stunts.

Top Stories

1

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty After Being Formally Charged in Arkansas

2

Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair and Eyebrows

3

Reality Steve Swears Off "Personal Relationships" With Bachelor Stars

"It was so stupidly fun," the 50-year-old recalled on Daily Pop April 5."When you get into that world of there's no limits, I'm like, ‘Can I jump 12 feet? It was like, ‘You can jump 20.'"


Next time, we'll be sure to have a box of tissues handy for the comedian.

Top Stories

1

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty After Being Formally Charged in Arkansas

2

Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair and Eyebrows

3

Reality Steve Swears Off "Personal Relationships" With Bachelor Stars

4

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of Stormi & Travis Scott on His Birthday

5

Chris Pratt’s Son Jack Snuggles With Baby Lyla in Adorable Photo