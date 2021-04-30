See Melissa McCarthy Break Down in Tears After Watching Million Dollar Baby for the First Time

Weitere : Melissa McCarthy Admits Women Take Back Their Power in "The Kitchen"

If we had a dollar for every tear Melissa McCarthy seemed to shed during her first viewing of Million Dollar Baby, we'd have—well, you guessed it.



The Bridesmaids actress shared, as she put it, her "eloquent and intellectual review" of the 2005 Oscar-winning film on Instagram April 30.

"I just thought it was gonna be a boxing movie and it wasn't," she explained between sobs and peals of laughter. As for her take on actress Hilary Swank's Academy Award performance?



"Oh my god, she (Hilary) was perfect," Melissa declared.



Which, duh. Million Dollar Baby told the story of Hilary's Margaret Fitzgerald, played by Swank, an amateur boxer on the quest to becoming a professional. We won't spoil the ending—but as Melissa proved—it's a tearjerker. And along with the Best Actress trophy for Hilary and a Best Picture win, the drama also earned Morgan Freeman (Hilary's training coach) a Best Supporting Actor victory.