William & kateKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

BaubleBar is Having a Sale: Score 20% Off Sitewide

Snag must-have bracelets, rings, earrings and more accessories at unbelievable prices!

von Emily Spain Apr 30, 2021 11:00Tags
FashionJewelryShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: BaubleBar Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to save, friends!

Now through 5/9, score 20% off sitewide at BaubleBar with code BB20! This means you can stock up on must-have jewelry and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Since there are so many incredible pieces to choose from, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite necklaces, rings and bracelets from BaubleBar to give you some shopping inspiration!

Scroll below and get ready to save!

lesen
Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts For Every Type of Mom

Mini Alidia Ring

With 14K gold plated brass and multi-colored stones, you need a stack of these bestselling rings.

$44
BaubleBar

Mabel Earrings

We're in love with these colorful mini huggies! You can also get them in coral and blue.

$44
BaubleBar

Top Stories

1
BRANDAKTUELL

Josh Duggar Arrested by Federal Agents in Arkansas

2

Mila Kunis Told Ashton Not to Invest in Uber or Bitcoin Years Ago

3
EXKLUSIV

How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted Katie Thurston’s Bach Season

Acrylic Custom Pendant

The classic nameplate but make it modern and colorful! We love how you can customize the acrylic color, name, font and chain length.

$58
BaubleBar

Eloisa Necklace

Ward off bad vibes with this necklace that features bold-hued evil eye beads. 

$44
BaubleBar

Custom Multi Disc Pisa Bracelet

Whether you customize it with your name, initials or your significant other's name, you'll get so much wear out of this bracelet.

$40
$40
BaubleBar

Biyu Necklace

We're obsessed with this mixed metal chain necklace! It's perfect for dressing up or down, and it's hypoallergenic!

$48
BaubleBar

Gaia Earrings

Featuring a small pavé hoop conjoined with a larger gold hoop, these stylish earrings are the perfect statement earring for elevating your outfit.

$38
BaubleBar

Enzo Ring

Keep the good vibes going with this twisted enamel gold ring that has an evil eye motif.

$38
BaubleBar

For more sales, check out This Weekend's Best Sales!

Top Stories

1
BRANDAKTUELL

Josh Duggar Arrested by Federal Agents in Arkansas

2

Mila Kunis Told Ashton Not to Invest in Uber or Bitcoin Years Ago

3
EXKLUSIV

How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted Katie Thurston’s Bach Season

4

Chris Pratt’s Son Jack Snuggles With Baby Lyla in Adorable Photo

5

Reality Steve Swears Off "Personal Relationships" With Bachelor Stars