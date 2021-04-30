Paul Rudd Is Completely Unrecognizable in First Photos From The Shrink Next Door

Not only is Paul Rudd ageless, apparently he's also a chameleon.
You won't believe your eyes when we tell you that the Ant-Man star was photographed in Los Angeles on the set of his next TV show on Thursday, April 29... because the pics look nothing like the 52-year-old father of two.
While filming The Shrink Next Door, Paul was totally disguised with white hair and a greying beard for a salt-and-pepper look. He donned a suit and glasses for his costume and had on a clear face shield to follow proper COVID-19 protocols on set.
His shocking transformation helped him get into character to play Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf in The Shrink Next Door, which also stars comedians Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn.
Following their Anchorman days, Will and Paul are reuniting for the TV series, which is based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show follows Ike and his strange relationship with his patient, Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Will onscreen.
The eight-episode dark comedy will debut on Apple TV Plus, per Variety. And it turns out the creative team is just as star-studded as the cast. It's directed by The Big Sick's Michael Showalter, while Georgia Pritchett (a writer and producer for Succession and Veep) will act as writer and showrunner.
The original podcast story was born after journalist Joe Nocera grew curious about his Hamptons neighbor Ike, therapist to the elite. According to the podcast's network, Wondery, "He had star-studded parties at the vacation house. But one summer, Joe came back to discover that Ike was gone, and the summer house next door had never belonged to Ike in the first place. It was Marty's, a therapy patient of Ike's who had finally broken free from Ike's psychological domination."
The synopsis explains that the podcast is about "one therapist's psychological manipulation as he crossed lines and defrauded his patients—and he's still out there."
Paul is additionally working on the franchise projects Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.