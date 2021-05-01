Every Time Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Were Couple Goals on the Red Carpet

Tim McGraw may be one of the most successful country artists, but he has another accolade to celebrate today: his 54th birthday.

The music legend has celebrated nearly half his birthdays with his wife of 24 years, Faith Hill. To say the twosome is a country music power couple may just be an understatement. The duo not only share a combined eight Grammy awards between them, but they're also proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, 23. Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Last year, Tim joked that he felt like they had been married 82 years. As he told E! News' Erin Lim, "It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven."

It can't be an easy feat to raise children, sell records and make time for your partner. So, what's their secret to a long and happy marriage? We will let the birthday boy explain.

"As we get older it's less about the big gestures and more about just spending time together at home," Tim revealed to People in 2017.

They're also not afraid to take the alone time they need. "We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms," Faith explained to the publication. "We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves."