Amy Schumer Has a Very NSFW Answer to This Question About Her Marriage to Chris Fischer

When it comes to her post-baby sex life, new mom Amy Schumer is an open book.

During her April 28 interview with SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, the Trainwreck actress got real about what it's been like hooking up with her husband Chris Fischer, two years after the birth of their first baby, Gene David Fischer. She explained to Kevin that her "p--y" has changed a lot since having her first child.

"It's honestly just like, huge now and just garbage," she joked. "It's just street trash."

The comedian also shared that she and her husband's sex life is definitely different post-baby.

"We probably have sex every seven to 10 days," Amy shared. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."

She also told the host a story about how Chris wasn't thrilled to hop into bed with her recently.