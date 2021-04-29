Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Weighs In on the Team Jess vs. Team Logan Debate

Weitere : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson is ready to weigh in on one of the most hotly-debated love triangles in TV history: Is he Team Jess, or Team Logan?

Scott—who played the surly, flannel shirt-loving love interest to Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) on the long-running WB series—has returned to the Gilmore Girls universe, this time, as a fan. As part of his new iHeartRadio podcast I Am All In, Scott is watching Gilmore Girls for the very first time, and giving his thoughts on some of the show's many memorable moments.

In a trailer for the podcast, Scott is asked to provide his opinion on whether Rory (Alexis Bledel) should have ended up with her Yale boyfriend Logan (The Resident's Matt Czuchry) or Luke's nephew Jess (This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia). Not surprisingly, Scott chose family.

"Jess," Scott confirmed when asked which team he was on. "With an exclamation point."

This isn't the first time Scott confirmed he was rooting for Rory and Jess, who, much to the disappointment of many Gilmore Girls fans, did not reunite during the show's four-episode Netflix revival, titled A Year In the Life.