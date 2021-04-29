William & kateKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

11 Graduation Dresses That Will Make Your Cap & Gown Look More Chic

Whether your graduation ceremony is in-person or on Zoom, these frocks will help you stand out in a crowd.

Graduation season is upon us!

Whether you're graduating high school, college, law school or any academic program, you'll likely get to celebrate your incredible accomplishments at a ceremony or on Zoom. In addition to donning a gown and a cap, you're going to need a chic dress to wear since those graduation pics will forever live on the gram and your mom's lockscreen and fireplace mantel. We've rounded up 11 super cute frocks that will help you look and feel extra special for this exciting life event!

See below for the dresses that will make those polyester graduation gowns look a tad more stylish!

Aiko Ruched Mini Dress

This adorable pink lilac ruched mini dress will look great under your graduation gown, and it offers a super flattering fit! 

$138
ASTR

Superdown Rosalie Stripe Ruffle Dress

We're a sucker for anything seersucker during the spring and summer months. Plus, the neckline is lined with non-slip silicone so you won't have to worry about pulling up your dress the whole ceremony.

$66
Revolve

Maeve Juliet Tiered Tunic Dress

Available in four playful hues, this tiered tunic will help you add some color to your graduation fit. Most importantly, it has pockets!

$138
Anthropologie

LoveShackFancy Natasha Dress

If you're truly wanting a special outfit to mark this momentous occasion, treat yourself to a LoveShackFancy dress! This style features a faded tie-dye print and smocked waist, which is perfect for wearing all summer long.

$295
Revolve

WAYF Phoenix Cami Mini Dress

Why not don a chic floral dress like this one under your graduation gown! This style offers a tie keyhole at neckline and smocked elastic back. 

$69
Shopbop

Artist Muse Mini Dress

Available in five bold hues, this halter neck mini dress will look so cute in graduation pictures! In addition to the flattering and comfortable fit, this dress features a key hole detail and low open back for an extra touch of fun.

$55
White Fox Boutique

Textured Shift Dress

Add some texture and color to your fit with this shift dress from Anthropologie! It will serve as the perfect contrast to your graduation gown. 

$148
Anthropologie

White Broderie Anglaise Frill Tie Waist Shift Dress

For a classy and flattering look, we suggest this tie-waist dress from PrettyLittleThing. Not to mention, it's a great style to keep on hand for other summer soirées.

$48
$31
PrettyLittleThing

Yellow Ditsy Print Bardot Frill Hem Skater Dress

We also think this PrettyLittleThing skater dress will make you look oh so stylish at your graduation ceremony. It features a bardot neckline and frill hem, which will allow you to dress it up or down after graduation.

$35
$23
PrettyLittleThing

Superdown Margo Halter Shift Dress

With metallic threading throughout, this super cute dress will help you stand out in a crowd and elevate your itchy graduation gown. 

$66
Revolve

Desi Off Shoulder Eyelet Dress

You really cannot go wrong with an eyelet dress for special occasions! This off the shoulder dress also has chic puff sleeves and a ruffle trim to further accentuate your silhouette.

$128
ASTR

