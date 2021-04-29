See The Challenge: All Stars Cast, Then & Now

These OGs can still bring the OMGs.

Any concerns over whether or not the 22 veterans that returned for The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount+'s spinoff, would still be able to compete and provide compelling TV were quickly pushed aside after its premiere on April 1. These Real World and Road Rules stars proved they are reality TV icons for a reason, delivering intense fights, hot hookups and a damn good time. Sure, this throwback may have a bad back, but everyone is still ready to party hard.

Of course, it helped that the cast MTV assembled is stacked, featuring legendary competitors like Mark Long and Alton Williams, infamous villains (Hey, Beth Stolarzcyk!) and blasts from the pasts fans haven't seen in years, like Ruthie Alcaide and Yes Duffy.

And viewers have been able to learn about the Challengers' post-show lives, including who's gotten married, who has kids and who is still single and ready to mingle. (Hey, what happens on The Challenge...totally ends up on Paramount+.)