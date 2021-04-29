Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Glimpse Into Life With Their 3 Kids in Rare Family Video

Weitere : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Day 10 Years Later

It's Prince William and Kate Middleton's anniversary, but the royals just gave us all a reason to celebrate.

In honor of their special day, marking 10 years since they tied the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share a sweet family video featuring kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple captioned the video, shot by filmmaker Will Warr. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The footage, which was filmed in Norfolk in the autumn last year, shows the family laughing together while taking a walk outside. Other sweet moments include the proud parents chasing their kids, as well as roasting marshmallows together by a fire. The family's late dog Lupo can also be seen in the video.