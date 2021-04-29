Watch Adam Levine Expertly Dodge Question About Singing at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Wedding

Weitere : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Adam Levine's latest comment about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding really makes us wonder if he'll be involved in the big day.

The Maroon 5 frontman drops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 29 to help Ellen DeGeneres celebrate its 3,000-episode milestone. As seen in a preview clip, the comedian tries to get to the bottom of whether he'll indeed be performing at the upcoming nuptials for his former The Voice co-stars.

Ellen point-blank asks, "Are you going to sing at their wedding?" This leads him to jokingly reply with a laugh, "I don't support their marriage." Way to avoid the question, buddy!

Adam goes on to grouse, "She's so cool, and he's not." When the host replies that Blake is "very funny and very smart," Adam begrudgingly concedes, "He's vaguely charming."

The vocalist, who announced in May 2019 that he was exiting The Voice after 16 seasons, makes it clear he's just joking. "I miss this," he shares. "I miss making so much fun of him."