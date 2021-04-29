Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Enjoy Rare Public Date Night One Month After Welcoming Baby Girl

Weitere : Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews took a break from diaper duty to enjoy a much-needed date night.

Photographers spotted the pair while they were out for dinner in Chelsea on Thursday, April 22. The parents, who welcomed a baby girl last month, were seated just outside of an Italian restaurant, allowing their dogs to join them for the feast.

For the occasion, Pippa wore a warm and cozy coat over a black turtleneck, while James sported a leather jacket and jeans.

According to an eyewitness, the couple enjoyed steak and vegetables, before having a cup of tea. The onlooker adds that their dogs were not given any food, but says, "The couple was pretty relaxed as fellow diners came along to say hi and pat their dogs."

James and Pippa moved to the upscale neighborhood in 2018, after they completed extensive renovations on a £17 million home.