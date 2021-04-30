All the TV Premieres to Get Excited For in May

Weitere : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

NSYNC said it best: It's gonna be May.

A new month is coming, and with it comes a whole bunch of long-awaited TV premieres as networks and streaming services gear up for a summer of fun and a few final seasons. That's right—prepare for some tears as some beloved shows prepare to say goodbye for good.

It starts on May 2 with Pose, which returns for its third and final outing on FX. The new season jumps to 1994 and shows Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) struggling to balance being a mother with being a nurse's aid. As the AIDS crisis worsens, a new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista to contend with its legacy.

On May 7, Shrill debuts its third and final season on Hulu with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her recent breakup and her new momentum at work. "Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her," the Hulu description reads, "but does she actually know how to get what she wants?"