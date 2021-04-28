Can't Get Enough Way Day? Walmart's Having a Bonkers 2-Day Home Sale Too

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been looking forward to Wayfair's Way Day event for months, but that's not the only home sale we're shopping this week. Walmart has some unbelievable deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, tools, décor, and more until April 30. There are many amazing items to choose from, but if you want to get a head start on your shopping, check out some of the items we love below. Just hurry up before they all sell out!