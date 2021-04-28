Younes Bendjima Denies Throwing Shade at Ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA Pics

There are no "bad vibes" between Younes Bendjima and his ex Kourtney Kardashian.
Earlier this week, Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, packed on the PDA in new Instagram pics of the two on a romantic vacation for Kourtney's 42nd birthday. One such photo shows the Poosh founder smooching her new man while sporting a bikini.
Fans speculated that there was drama between Younes and Kourtney on April 26, when the model shared a since-deleted quote on his Instagram Story that read, "Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange." Though the post raised eyebrows, Younes took to his Instagram Story on April 27 to confirm that the quote wasn't in reference to his ex's new pics.
"I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes," he wrote. "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on."
He continued, "No need for bad vibes. Keep me far way from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos."
Kourtney and Younes were first spotted together in 2016. Two years later, the pair split up. In December 2018, Younes reflected on his past relationship with Kourtney in an Instagram Story, months after their official breakup.
Sharing a photo of the mom of three, he wrote, "Let's not forget this beautiful woman inside and out. I'm not the type of man that forgets moments like that. You [are] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. It's all love at the end of the day...we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."
The following year, however, the couple reunited. In fact, he even scored an invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas party.
"Kourtney doesn't want to admit it or make some big announcement but she's essentially back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence but he wouldn't give up," a source shared with E! News in December 2019. "Now they are back to spending a lot of time together and he's around a lot."
Alas, the romance didn't last, and the two parted ways in 2020.
Kourtney and Travis first sparked relationship rumors in January 2021. Soon, the two confirmed that they had indeed gone from longtime neighbors and friends to a full-on couple who, clearly, is not shy about showing the world how in love they are.