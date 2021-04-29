Why Matt James Thinks Ex Katie Thurston Will Be the "Best" to Ever Lead The Bachelorette

Weitere : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Now that Matt James has had his shot at finding love on The Bachelor, he's eager to watch his ex try to find her dream man.

As Katie Thurston prepares to step into the spotlight on the next season of The Bachelorette, Matt spoke exclusively with E! News about why he'll be cheering her on, as well as details on his new single life.

The former football player, 29, sees no need to give Katie any advice for her upcoming season, which is expected to debut this summer. If anything, Matt jokes, "I should've [asked] Katie for advice! She's incredible. She's going to do so well, and I'm excited for her to have this space to find her person."

He continued, "I think that she's going to be one of the best to ever do it, and it's not going to be a surprise to me as we watch everyone across the country fall in love with her."