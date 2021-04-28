Elisabeth Moss Promises The Handmaid's Tale Fans Will Get "What They've Been Waiting For"

Weitere : Elisabeth Moss & Alexis Bledel Promise "Handmaid's Tale" Payoff

Like the patriarchy, The Handmaid's Tale must one day come to an end.

Stars Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel exclusively dish on what fans can expect for the hit Hulu series' fourth season on E! News' Daily Pop. After a shocking premiere that introduced a new (and possibly deadly) wife last night, viewers can't wait to see how Handmaid's will conclude.

"This season, June's on the run," Moss explained about her onscreen character. "We're in a different place in every episode. I always end up running a lot...It was incredibly physically challenging!"

Co-star Bledel teased that June's plight is a new pace for the whole cast. "This season also overall is really edging into an action-adventure place. It's very exciting to see June as public enemy number one of Gilead," Bledel added.